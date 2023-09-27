Suspect hurt in Fairfield officer-involved shooting

FAIRFIELD – An investigation is underway in Fairfield after an officer-involved shooting left a suspect injured early Wednesday afternoon.

Fairfield police say officers responded to East Tabor Avenue, near Grange Middle School, in response to a nearby incident involving a man walking with what appeared to be a gun in his hand. As a result, Grange was immediately put on lockdown.

Officers encountered the man and shots were fired, police say. Police have not clarified who opened fire, but the suspect did suffer a gunshot wound.

Today, at around 1:16 pm, Dispatch received a report of a man walking with what appeared to be a gun in his hand.

No officers were hurt; the suspect's wound is not life-threatening.

Police say East Tabor Avenue in the immediate area is closed for the next few hours for investigators to process the scene.

Fairfield is the county seat of Solano County, located about 40 miles between San Francisco and Sacramento.