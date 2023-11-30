Police: Suspect fires shots in the air, promoting Turlock school lockdown Wednesday

TURLOCK - A Modesto man was arrested for firing a gun in the air, which led to a Turlock elementary school going on lockdown on Wednesday, according to the Turlock Police Department.

Police responded to Turlock Memorial Park after receiving a report that a person fired a gun into the air.

Turlock police said the person who reported the incident was an armed security guard at the park. The security guard reported the man entered a silver Hyundai and was leaving the park.

Officers found the vehicle and stopped the driver, later identified as 69-year-old Emmanuel Yacoub.

Yacoub was detained at gunpoint, police said. Officers searched the vehicle and found a gun.

The security guard said the suspect was attending a funeral and multiple people were standing near him when the gun was fired in the air, police said.

Osborn Elementary was placed on lockdown to arrest the suspect. All students and staff remained safe.

Yacoub was booked into jail for negligence discharge of a firearm.