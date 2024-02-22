Suspect enters woman's home, traps her before stealing her vehicle in Sacramento area

SACRAMENTO - A woman was arrested after deputies said she climbed over a fence and entered an 88-year-old's backyard before trapping the victim in her kitchen and taking off in the victim's vehicle, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said.

On Thursday, deputies said 30-year-old Destiny Oaks entered the backyard of the 88-year-old by climbing over the fence in Sacramento County. She then ran into the home and trapped the victim in the kitchen, deputies said.

Oakes then grabbed the victim's cell phone to prevent her from calling 911, deputies said. She stole the victim's keys and took off in her vehicle.

Responding deputies located Oakes nearby in the victim's vehicle and was taken into custody.

Oakes had an unrelated felony no bail warrant out of Sacramento County for kidnapping, robbery and several other charges from a previous case.

Oakes was booked on several new charges and is ineligible for bail.