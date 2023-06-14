Man convicted of fatal 2022 drive-by shooting in Sacramento

SACRAMENTO -- The suspect in a shooting that killed a man in January 2022 has been convicted, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office.

A jury convicted Devonte White of first-degree murder and felon in possession of a firearm.

White was charged with the murder of Matthew Keen in a targeted drive-by shooting, in which Keen was shot eight times and hit three times.

A search of White's apartment revealed a stolen handgun with White's DNA. The gun matched the expended shell casings on the scene and in the car used during the shooting.

The maximum sentence White faces is life in prison without the possibility of parole. His sentencing is set for September 8, 2023.