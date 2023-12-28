Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect crashes after leading deputies on chase in North Sacramento

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A suspect who led deputies on a chase ended up crashing in North Sacramento early Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the incident started a little after 2 a.m.

Deputies tried to pull over someone for a traffic violation near Kenwood and Pendleton streets. That person wouldn't yield, however, sparking a short chase.

kenwood-pursuit-crash-2.jpg
Scene where the suspect crashed on Village Circle in North Sacramento.

Eventually, the suspect crashed a couple of miles away on Village Circle.

No injuries were reported. 

The suspect was taken into custody, but the sheriff's office has not released the person's name. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on December 28, 2023 / 7:20 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.