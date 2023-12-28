Suspect crashes after leading deputies on chase in North Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A suspect who led deputies on a chase ended up crashing in North Sacramento early Thursday morning.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the incident started a little after 2 a.m.

Deputies tried to pull over someone for a traffic violation near Kenwood and Pendleton streets. That person wouldn't yield, however, sparking a short chase.

Scene where the suspect crashed on Village Circle in North Sacramento.

Eventually, the suspect crashed a couple of miles away on Village Circle.

No injuries were reported.

The suspect was taken into custody, but the sheriff's office has not released the person's name.