Suspect crashes after leading deputies on chase in North Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A suspect who led deputies on a chase ended up crashing in North Sacramento early Thursday morning.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the incident started a little after 2 a.m.
Deputies tried to pull over someone for a traffic violation near Kenwood and Pendleton streets. That person wouldn't yield, however, sparking a short chase.
Eventually, the suspect crashed a couple of miles away on Village Circle.
No injuries were reported.
The suspect was taken into custody, but the sheriff's office has not released the person's name.
