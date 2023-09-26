Suspect clips other vehicle, crashes during police chase in Sacramento County

Chase ends in crash in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – A suspect led law enforcement officers on an early morning chase before crashing in Antelope on Tuesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, around 3 a.m., they attempted to pull over a driver for a traffic violation near Madison and Daly avenues. However, the driver would yield – sparking the chase.

Deputies say the suspect eventually clipped another car and crashed on Antelope Road, near Daly Avenue.

At first, the driver reportedly refused to get out of the vehicle. About 30 minutes later, the suspect surrendered.

That suspect was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The driver in the other car was not hurt, deputies say.

The suspect will be booked into jail once medically cleared.