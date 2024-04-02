Suspect barricaded in Sacramento County home after being chased by CHP officers

GOLD RIVER — Authorities are searching for a suspect who is believed to have barricaded himself in a Sacramento County home after being chased by California Highway Patrol officers Tuesday afternoon.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the scene was at Hollenbeck Way and Campton Circle in the Gold River area near Fair Oaks.

The suspect was being pursued by CHP officers when he eventually parked, exited the vehicle and then entered a home on Hollenbeck Way, the sheriff's office said. The sheriff's office initially reported that the suspect had crashed into a home there but later clarified that a crash did not occur.

