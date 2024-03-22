Suspect barricaded inside Antelope home after stabbing

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – Authorities are dealing with a barricaded suspect after a stabbing inside an Antelope-area home Friday morning.

The scene is along Scotland Drive. Deputies with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office say the suspect, armed with a knife, threatened his roommates; deputies also confirmed that a stabbing took place.

Deputies say the suspect is now refusing to come out of the home. No one else is believed to be inside with him.

SWAT teams and negotiators are at the scene.

People should expect a large law enforcement presence in the area for the time being.