Suspect arrested weeks after man was shot in the head in south Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Deputies arrested a man they say is suspected of shooting another man in the head in south Sacramento earlier this month.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office arrested 26-year-old Jorge Riverasalas for shooting a man in the head after a confrontation on La Mancha Way on May 5.

Deputies said the victim got into his car and drove away while calling 911 after he was shot. He then pulled over and came to a stop in the CVS parking lot on Mack Road, which is where deputies found him.

During the investigation, detectives determined the shooting happened at the Willow Glen Apartments complex on the 7400 block of La Mancha Way sometime before 10 a.m.

Riverasalas confronted the victim over an ongoing dispute before shooting the victim once in the head and taking off from the scene, deputies said.

Riverasalas was arrested while he was at work in the Natomas area on Thursday. He was booked into jail for assault with a deadly weapon and remains in jail on a $100,000 bail.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday.