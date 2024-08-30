Suspect arrested on suspicion of arson in 2022 Electra Fire in Amador County

AMADOR COUNTY – A suspect has been arrested on suspicion of starting a fire in 2022 that forced hundreds of Amador County residents to evacuate, officials said.

The Electra Fire broke out in Amador County on the Fourth of July in 2022 and quickly spread into Calaveras County. It burned 4,470 acres and forced many residents to evacuate after starting in the area of Electra Road and Highway 49, southeast of Jackson.

Cal Fire and the Amador County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday that 39-year-old Danny Killion was arrested in Yuba City on suspicion of starting the fire.

Killion was booked into jail on charges of arson and two counts of child abuse.

Cal Fire did not report that any buildings were destroyed or damaged in the fire.