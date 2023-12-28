Suspect arrested nearly a year after New Year's Day homicide in Lincoln

LINCOLN – Almost a year after a New Year's Day killing in Lincoln, detectives have arrested a suspect.

Back on Jan. 1, 2023, the Placer County Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to a home along Fox Lane in unincorporated Lincoln to investigate reports of a man dead.

At the scene, deputies found 44-year-old Jimmie Wiedeman had been shot several times.

Detectives with Placer County Sheriff's Office Crimes Against Persons Unit have been working the case all year.

Thursday morning, with the help of the El Dorado County Sheriff's Office, detectives were out in El Dorado County and arrested the suspect: 63-year-old Eric Olsen.

"We are happy we can bring some justice to the family and friends of Jimmie Wiedeman," the Placer County Sheriff's Office said in a statement about the arrest.

Previously, the sheriff's office released surveillance video from Wiedeman's home showing at least four suspects entering. It's unclear if detectives have identified any of those people.

It's also still unclear what led up to Wiedeman's killing.