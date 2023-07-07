Suspect arrested in Sutter County DUI crash that left mother, 1-year-old daughter dead

SUTTER COUNTY – A Yuba City woman is facing two counts of second-degree murder in connection to a suspected DUI crash that left a mother and her 1-year-old daughter dead.

The crash happened back on June 9. According to the Sutter County District Attorney's Office, 68-year-old Vickie Lynn Hedden was speeding away from a crash she allegedly caused in Live Oak when she caused another crash on Highway 99 near Paseo Avenue.

Hedden reportedly crossed over the center line, side-swiped a semi-truck heading in the other direction, the crashed head-on into another vehicle.

Three people were in the car that Hedden struck: A couple and their young daughter. Both the 21-year-old mother and 1-year-old girl died from their injuries; the father was left with serious injuries but survived, the DA's office says.

Prosecutors say Hedden was also injured and was taken to the Sutter Roseville Hospital to be treated. She was released about a week later – but then went missing.

It wasn't until Wednesday that the DA's office says Hedden was located again. She has now been arrested and is facing two counts of second-degree murder, among other charges.