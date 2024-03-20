Suspect arrested in string of armed robberies in Citrus Heights

CITRUS HEIGHTS - A suspect in a string of armed robberies on Wednesday in Citrus Heights has been arrested.

The police department said it received three reports from separate businesses of a robbery at gunpoint Wednesday morning between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.

The three reports provided similar descriptions of the suspect, saying the suspect was desperate for cash and willing to put himself and the community at risk, police said.

The first robbery was shortly before at 8 a.m. at a fast-food restaurant on the 8000 block of Greenback Lane. The second was at about 10:45 a.m. at a different fast-food restaurant on the 7800 block of Madison Avenue. The last one was at about 11:20 a.m. at a convenience store on the 6800 block of Sunrise Boulevard.

By 1:30 p.m., officers were able to identify the suspect's vehicle and possibly the suspect. The suspect was then located in the area of Sunrise Boulevard and Cirby Way in Roseville where he was arrested.

Officers said they recovered a replica firearm and evidence of the robberies. They said about $700 was taken from the three businesses combined.

Keating was booked into jail on three charges of robbery and a post-release community supervision violation.