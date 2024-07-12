Suspect arrested in June 2024 Sacramento-area shooting that left 1 dead
SACRAMENTO – Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to the June 2024 south Sacramento shooting that left a man dead.
The incident happened early in the morning on June 17. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 4:30 a.m. to investigate reports of an unresponsive man near I and Forest parkways.
First responders found the man had been shot; he was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, the sheriff's office said.
Investigators have identified the man killed as 31-year-old Sherman Gage.
On Friday, the sheriff's office announced that their investigation into Gage's death led them to arrest 23-year-old Denisho Collins as a suspect.
Deputies allege that Collins had a loaded gun when he was arrested.
Collins has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on a charge of homicide. He's being held on $50,000 bail.
The investigation into the case is still ongoing, the sheriff's office said.