Suspect arrested in June 2024 Sacramento-area shooting that left 1 dead

By Cecilio Padilla

By Cecilio Padilla

SACRAMENTO – Detectives have arrested a suspect in connection to the June 2024 south Sacramento shooting that left a man dead.

The incident happened early in the morning on June 17. According to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded around 4:30 a.m. to investigate reports of an unresponsive man near I and Forest parkways.

First responders found the man had been shot; he was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics, the sheriff's office said.

Investigators have identified the man killed as 31-year-old Sherman Gage.

On Friday, the sheriff's office announced that their investigation into Gage's death led them to arrest 23-year-old Denisho Collins as a suspect.

Deputies allege that Collins had a loaded gun when he was arrested.  

Collins has been booked into Sacramento County Jail on a charge of homicide. He's being held on $50,000 bail.

The investigation into the case is still ongoing, the sheriff's office said. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a digital producer for CBS Sacramento and a Sacramento-area native who has been covering Northern California for more than a decade.

