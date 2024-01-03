Suspect arrested in Delbert Wilder cold case months after release of docuseries

NEVADA COUNTY - After 12 years, detectives have taken a step forward by arresting a suspect in connection with the death of a Grass Valley father and Army veteran, almost two months after releasing an episode to a docuseries about the victim's cold case.

Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Eric Hodges of Nevada City on Wednesday in connection with the death of Delbert Wilder, 63, of Grass Valley.

After responding to a welfare check, Wilder was found dead on his property on Nov. 15, 2011. Deputies later determined Wilder was shot and killed at his doorstep.

"My family and I are so desperate for closure," Wilder's daughter told CBS13 back in November last year.

After 12 years, the Nevada County Sheriff's Office turned to the community to seek help in bringing closure to Wilder's family.

The sheriff's office produced and released a docuseries called "Murderer Among Us," releasing one episode monthly, each with a cold case focus. The first episode highlighted Wilder and was released 12 years after he was found dead.

"Twelve years is a long time to wait for an arrest, but when we bring a homicide case to our [district attorney], it's imperative that we have sufficient evidence and proof of the crime committed and who committed it," Sheriff Shannan Moon said in a statement Wednesday.

Detectives presented their evidence to the district attorney in late December. The district attorney's office then issued a warrant to arrest Hodges for murder.

Hodges is being held at the Wayne Brown Correctional Facility without bail.