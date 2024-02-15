Suspect arrested in December I-5 shooting in Sacramento County

SACRAMENTO - A suspect who investigators said fired shots at another vehicle during a suspected road rage incident late last year in Sacramento County has been arrested.

Investigators said they arrested 27-year-old Rodolfo Caballero-Siler, from Sacramento, for shooting a vehicle during a suspected road rage incident on I-5 near Twin Cities Road on December 30.

The victim's vehicle was struck by five bullets, with one of the shots hitting an empty child car seat, the CHP said.

The CHP's Valley Division Investigative Service Unit took over the investigation, leading to the arrest of Caballero-Siler.

On Thursday, authorities searched Caballero-Siler's home and found an unserialized short-barreled AR-15 style rifle, ammunition and evidence of identity theft, the CHP said.

Caballero-Siler was arrested for attempted murder and booked into the Sacramento County Jail.