Suspect arrested in deadly shooting outside south Sacramento restaurant

By Cecilio Padilla

CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY – An arrest has been made after the February 2024 shooting that fatally injured a man in south Sacramento.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says, back on Feb. 24, deputies responded to the 5900 block of Florin Road and found a man – later identified as 38-year-old Joseph Soto – outside of a restaurant who had been shot.

Deputies initially thought that Soto's injuries weren't life-threatening, but his condition eventually worsened and he died on March 21.

Homicide detectives took over the investigation and determined that Soto appeared to have been involved in an argument outside the restaurant just before the shooting.

Detectives identified the suspect as Alimohammed Hamid. On Thursday, detectives arrested Hamid and booked him into Sacramento County Jail.

Hamid is now facing a charge of murder and is not eligible for bail.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on April 5, 2024 / 10:37 AM PDT

