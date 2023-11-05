Suspect arrested for last week shooting in Lodi

LODI - A suspect in a shooting that sent a man in an alley to the hospital in Lodi last week was arrested Saturday night, the Lodi Police Department said.

Officers said they arrested 27-year-old Jerry Rayburn of Lodi for shooting a 36-year-old man behind a building on the 00 block of S. Main Street on Oct. 30.

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital. Police said the suspect was in critical condition and the suspect took off from the scene.

Investigators believed the shooting was targeted, police said.

Rayburn was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for attempted murder.