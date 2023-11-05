Watch CBS News
CBS News Sacramento

Suspect arrested for last week shooting in Lodi

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

LODI - A suspect in a shooting that sent a man in an alley to the hospital in Lodi last week was arrested Saturday night, the Lodi Police Department said. 

Officers said they arrested 27-year-old Jerry Rayburn of Lodi for shooting a 36-year-old man behind a building on the 00 block of S. Main Street on Oct. 30. 

Shortly after 10 p.m., officers responded to the scene and the victim was rushed to the hospital. Police said the suspect was in critical condition and the suspect took off from the scene.

Investigators believed the shooting was targeted, police said.

Rayburn was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for attempted murder.

First published on November 5, 2023 / 4:03 PM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.