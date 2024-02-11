Suspect arrested for attempted murder after shots fired, structure fire

TRUCKEE - A suspect was arrested for attempted murder after police said they found evidence shots were fired and a structure fire in Truckee on Sunday.

The Truckee Police Department said responding to the Tahoe Donner subdivision around 12:30 p.m. for a report that an armed suspect was trying to get inside a home.

Officers found the home on fire when they arrived and learned the suspect had taken off from the scene.

Authorities then found evidence that shots had been fired at the home. They said several people inside the home were not injured.

The fire was extinguished and officers initiated a manhunt for 41-year-old Scott Wade of Orangevale.

Deputies with the Placer County Sheriff's Office located Wade's vehicle in the Clipper Gap area of Interstate 80. Wade was arrested and booked into jail for attempted murder, burglary, arson and numerous other firearm-related charges.

The Truckee Fire Protection District, CHP - Truckee, the Nevada County District Attorney's Office and the Placer County Sheriff's Office assisted with the incident.