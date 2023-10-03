1 arrested after shooting leaves man, 53, dead in Lodi

LODI – A man is under arrest on suspicion of murder after a shooting left one person dead in Lodi early Tuesday morning.

Lodi police say officers responded to South School Street just before 4 a.m. to investigate a report of gunshots. At the scene, officers found a 53-year-old with gunshot wounds.

Medics transported the man to the hospital, but police say the victim died from his injuries.

Detectives soon responded to a home in that same area of South School Street and obtained a search warrant. At first, detectives were searching for two suspects. Negotiators were able to get one suspect to come out, but police say SWAT personnel had to go in and take another suspect into custody.

Drugs, a gun, and other evidence were found during a search of the home.

Police initially announced that 39-year-old Scott Sherman and 29-year-old Jessica Aguirre were both arrested and were facing murder, weapon, and drug charges. However, police later confirmed additional evidence and information identified Sherman as the sole suspect in the homicide.

Aguirre was released from custody and faces no charges.