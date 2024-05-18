Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect arrested after pursuit with stolen Sacramento Fire Department pickup truck

By Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

Suspect in custody after pursuit with stolen Sacramento Fire Department truck
Suspect in custody after pursuit with stolen Sacramento Fire Department truck 01:25

SACRAMENTO – A suspect is in custody after a pursuit with a vehicle belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department Saturday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., police received the report stating the pickup truck had been stolen in the area of the 4500 block of 24th Street.

Officers found the truck in the area of R Street and 30th Street with the help of a police helicopter.

The police department said it was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the area of Del Paso Boulevard and Eleanor Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 9:30 p.m.

The stolen vehicle was an EMS captain's pickup truck, which is red and marked.

The truck became disabled near Calvados Avenue and Fairfield Street after police used spike strips. However, the suspect did not follow commands and remained inside the vehicle.

Police then used less-lethal pepper balls and shortly before 10:15 p.m., police said the suspect, a 32-year-old man, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

There was a heavy police presence in the area and people were advised to use alternative routes.

The suspect's identification will be released once he is booked into jail.

Brandon Downs

Brandon is a Digital Content Producer at CBS13.

First published on May 18, 2024 / 10:22 PM PDT

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.