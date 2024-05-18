Suspect arrested after pursuit with stolen Sacramento Fire Department pickup truck

Suspect in custody after pursuit with stolen Sacramento Fire Department truck

SACRAMENTO – A suspect is in custody after a pursuit with a vehicle belonging to the Sacramento Fire Department Saturday night.

Shortly after 8:30 p.m., police received the report stating the pickup truck had been stolen in the area of the 4500 block of 24th Street.

Officers found the truck in the area of R Street and 30th Street with the help of a police helicopter.

The police department said it was in pursuit of a stolen vehicle in the area of Del Paso Boulevard and Eleanor Avenue in the Arden-Arcade area around 9:30 p.m.

The stolen vehicle was an EMS captain's pickup truck, which is red and marked.

The truck became disabled near Calvados Avenue and Fairfield Street after police used spike strips. However, the suspect did not follow commands and remained inside the vehicle.

Police then used less-lethal pepper balls and shortly before 10:15 p.m., police said the suspect, a 32-year-old man, exited the vehicle and was taken into custody.

There was a heavy police presence in the area and people were advised to use alternative routes.

The suspect's identification will be released once he is booked into jail.