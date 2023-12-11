"Bears are just running amuck": Tahoe City sees surge of bear break-ins ahead of hibernation

TAHOE CITY — There has been a bear breaking into a home in the Lake Tahoe area nearly every day of December, so far. It has people living in Tahoe City fearful the bears will return.

CBS13 meteorologist Kristine Hanson's home in Tahoe City was invaded last Thursday.

"It is not uncommon for me to see bears and coyotes around the property," Hanson said. "I've learned over the years that we just live with them, but there's always been some of a distance."

Her friend, Jim Colhoun, was checking on her home while she was away when he found the bear had busted through the double-bolted front door and rampaged her place.

"The bear opened the freezer. We could see the bear's paw prints inside the refrigerator and all the food was pulled out onto the floor where the bear picked through it," Colhoun said. "I think they are crazed for calories right now."

Hanson has had this home in Tahoe City for about 30 years and has never had an intruder until now.

"I just can't believe how they can squeeze through the front door and let alone raid my refrigerator and go shopping in my pantry in the kitchen," Hanson said.

The invasion happened the same day her home insurance was dropped.

"Apparently, he cut his paw," Colhoun said of the bear. "There were blood marks on [Hanson's] bedroom door and her door was closed."

Little did Colhoun know, his home eight miles away in Tahoe Vista was being targeted by a different bear at the same exact time.

"She's very particular," Colhoun said of the bear that targeted his home. "She ate my raisin bran but left my Cheerios."

Colhoun came face to face with a mama bear on his porch after she rampaged his kitchen.

"She just looked at me. I waved my arms, and she didn't do anything," he said. "Finally, she went down the stairs and went off into the forest."

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife has had 254 calls for service for bear break-ins this year. Here are the monthly numbers of calls for service:

January - 0

February - 5

March - 6

April - 8

May - 13

June - 22

July - 41

August - 36

September - 24

October - 47

November - 40

December - 12

"As the winter approaches, we see an uptick in bear break-ins," said Don Nevins, a Placer County Sheriff's Office lieutenant and station commander for the North Tahoe Station.

Lt. Nevins said the reason for the uptick is that bears are hungry ahead of hibernation.

"They know from past practices that there is something delicious in each of these homes," he added.

Ann Bryant with the Bear League said her phone has been flying off the hook with reports of bear break-ins, but she said this is typical for this time of year.

"We always tell the people the bear will be back," Bryant said.

Lt. Nevins said bears typically go out the same route they came in. So if you find a bear inside your home, avoid taking its break-in route.

Bryant said getting electric mats may be the best defense. Hanson has since added this to her front porch.

"We're living in bear country and we're living in their forest, and they are hungry," Colhoun said. "The bears are just running amuck and breaking into houses."

CBS13 also reached out to the Tahoe Bear Busters out of Truckee who said they have installed hundreds of electric mats and electric fences over the past six weeks because of all the bear break-ins.

The Placer County Sheriff's Office said there is no single response strategy that is guaranteed to work all the time if you encounter a bear. It offered these basic safety rules to prevent conflict:

Do not run

Do not act aggressively

Stay calm

Show the bear you mean no harm by talking softly and calmly, and back away slowly while facing the bear and alter your route

If a bear approaches you, stand your ground and try to make yourself appear larger by raising your arms above your head, or if wearing a jacket, opening it wide.

The sheriff's office also said to never leave food, beverages or anything with fragrances inside your vehicle or outside your home, including food for your pets.

To report human-bear conflicts, contact the California Department of Fish and Wildlife at (916) 358-2917.