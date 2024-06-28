What does Supreme Court ruling on anti-camping laws mean for Sacramento's homeless?

What does Supreme Court's homeless camping ban ruling mean for Sacramento?

What does Supreme Court's homeless camping ban ruling mean for Sacramento?

What does Supreme Court's homeless camping ban ruling mean for Sacramento?

SACRAMENTO — The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled in favor of giving cities the right to ban homeless people from sleeping or camping on public property, including sidewalks.

The City of Sacramento will now have more enforcement power over homeless people living in public places. After the ruling by the Supreme Court, homeless individuals in California's capital city could face fines, charges or jail time if they don't comply with city guidelines.

"It's going to provide more tools for government and for local communities to deal with on a local level," said Sacramento County District Attorney Thien Ho.

Ho called the ruling a step in the right direction.

"It's going to remove the excuse that some people have used as a crutch to do nothing. I think it's invigorating because it allows us to roll up our sleeves to redouble our efforts, go out there and tackle this problem from a collaborative standpoint," he said.

Ho added that outreach could start to look a little different.

"[Cities] are going to have an opportunity, like the counties have, to go out there and offer services in a compassionate way and make sure people get shelter, get services," he said. "But if they're not accepting it, then we have to have a level of accountability because it's not safe for the people living on the streets and for the people living in homes."

However, not everyone is on board with the decision. Homeless advocates in Sacramento say the Supreme Court ruling undermines the work they've been doing for decades.

"Allowing the criminal justice system to be the response for homelessness is not effective," said Angela Hassell, executive director for Sacramento Loaves and Fishes.

"How are you going to fine somebody that has nothing to begin with? What are you going to take away from them?" civilian Chris McEvoy said.

The specifics are unclear at this time how the City of Sacramento plans to enforce anti-camping laws, but advocates say they're worried the city will feel empowered to arrest people for merely existing when they have no place to go.

"This decision coming from the highest court in the land really puts a lot more fire on that side," Hassell said.

The City of Sacramento told CBS13:

"[We] will be evaluating [the ruling's] impact on operations. The city will continue to address homelessness by providing outreach, clean-up and enforcement through the incident management team.

The city will continue to enforce the law to address public health and safety needs related to maintaining our streets, sidewalks and neighborhoods and other public spaces while we continue to actively work on efforts to meet the needs of the city's unsheltered residents."