Doctors want to take WWE legend "Superstar" Billy Graham off life support, wife refuses

Wrestling legend "Superstar" Billy Graham is on life support in the hospital, his wife said Monday.

Doctors want to take the WWE Hall of Fame inductee off life support, but Graham's wife refused, she wrote early Monday on the wrestling legend's Facebook page.

"He's a fighter and his will is strong even if his body isn't," she wrote. "God is our hope."

The former wrestler, whose real name is Eldridge Wayne Coleman, has been suffering from medical issues for months, according to a GoFundMe page. He'd lost 80 pounds as of April 26 and has been enduring kidney, heart and lung problems.

His family has issued a plea for donations. According to the GoFundMe page, Graham's wife "is doing the best she can to work full time, while also doing all she can for her husband." Insurance is only covering part of the former wrestler's treatment, and bills are mounting. As of Monday evening, just over $15,000 had been raised.

The former wrestler has struggled with his health before. In his autobiography, Graham wrote about a history of drug abuse, which led to a liver transplant in 2002.

Graham was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2004. The WWE describes him as "perhaps the single-most influential performer in WWE history whose interviews, fashion and physique inspired Hulk Hogan, Jesse 'The Body' Ventura and Scott Steiner."