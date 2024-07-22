SuperLotto Plus ticket sold in Woodland wins $54 million jackpot

WOODLAND – A California lottery player hit a big jackpot over the weekend after buying a ticket at a Woodland convenience store.

Lottery officials say a ticket sold at the 7-Eleven store along Cottonwood Street hit all six numbers (11, 13, 14, 15, 46 and 5) in Saturday's SuperLotto Plus drawing.

The jackpot for the drawing was $54 million.

Whoever won bought the winning ticket has yet to come forward and claim the prize, lottery officials say.

That person has 180 days from the date of the drawing to come forward.