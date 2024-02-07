49ers fans bask in Super Bowl excitement on Las Vegas Strip even without tickets

No ticket, no problem: 49ers fans with no plans to attend bask in Vegas Super Bowl excitement No ticket, no problem: 49ers fans with no plans to attend bask in Vegas Super Bowl excitement 02:03

LAS VEGAS – Since the San Francisco 49ers earned their spot in the Super Bowl, fans have been flocking to the Las Vegas Strip, even those who have no plans to attend the game in person.

Among the fans walking the Las Vegas Strip on Wednesday was Tonya Jordan.

"We're having a great time so far," she said.

Jordan just got in Wednesday morning from Elk Grove, near Sacramento.

"When they made it to the Super Bowl, you know we had to be out here!" she said.

While Jordan doesn't have a ticket to the actual game, she is just thrilled to be in Las Vegas to get a little taste of the Super Bowl experience, with her team playing in the big game.

"Unfortunately, I don't have those big dollars," she said. "But you know, just being around Niners fans and the vibe – it's like nothing else. I'm going to get as close as I can get."

Evelyn and Lee Coney are contributing to those good vibes Jordan is talking about. Lee was wearing quite the outfit, decked out head to toe in Niners gear, so he's getting stopped a lot for photos from fellow fans. His wife gets the credit for his outfit.

Evelyn and Lee Coney, San Francisco 49ers fans from Houston, visit Las Vegas ahead of the team's appearance in the Super Bowl, February 7, 2024. CBS

"He was like, I'm not wearing this! I said, yes you are. I get to take all the credit for this," Evelyn said.

These faithful fans are from Houston. They don't have tickets to the game either, but they're feeling pretty good about the Red and Gold.

"They're going to let you all know why we're called The Faithful," Evelyn said. "Purdy is going to show them, 'I'm humble, I've got this.'"

More 49ers fans are showing up to Las Vegas the closer the game gets.

"It's a quick flight, it was once in a lifetime thing," said Jay Mendoza, in from Stockton.

He says they have no plans to go to the game, but there could be a chance.

"No, we're not, unless we win big tonight at the slots!" Mendoza said.