Sunday morning highway crash near Manteca leaves 1 dead, 3 injured

SAN JOAQUIN COUNTY — One person died and three others were injured in a crash along Highway 99 between Stockton and Manteca, authorities said Sunday.

It happened shortly after 9 a.m. in the northbound lanes of the highway near French Camp Road.

The driver of a Honda Accord died at the scene after colliding with a Ford F-150, the California Highway Patrol said. Three of the four occupants of the F-150 suffered minor injuries. The fourth person was not injured.

Investigators are still looking into what caused the crash.

The name of the person killed has not been released.

