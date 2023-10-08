Sun sets on day 2 of Aftershock Festival amid summer-like heat

Day 2 of Aftershock Festival wraps up in Sacramento amid high temperatures

SACRAMENTO - The sun has set, and rock lovers continued to rage on the Aftershock festival tonight despite the heat.

Throughout the day at Discovery Park, regardless of how warm it was, people came out to see their favorite bands.

If you haven't heard about the headbanging, noise-making, rock n' roll festival, you're missing out.

Passionate music lovers have attended the Aftershock festival in Sacramento for years, coming from over 50 states and 40 countries far and wide.

"It's a community. Everybody comes together -- it is a community," said one fan.

One fan is so passionate they had it tattooed on themself: "Aftershock 23."

And with warm temps, 40,000 people, aka "Aftershockers", attended Saturday, finding ways to beat the heat while raging on.

"I got this fan yesterday because it was just too hot, and I don't care how much it was," said one attendee.

"Sometimes the bands will throw water out. They'll keep you cool that way. Hydrate definitely," said a fan.

And the festival came prepared, providing free water stations and mist machines throughout the park. A medical tent was ready to help out fans in need just in case.

"For our fans who are riding the rails close and do not want to move, we do hand out water, spray them down, watch them very closely to make sure that if they do need to get out of the heat, we're able to pull them out," said a festival spokesperson.

"There's some good shading with the trees. With the trees, it's pretty nice, so it's not like all sun -- you can definitely find a place under a tree," said an attendee.

And as the sun goes down, it will be a lot cooler for people to continue rocking on.

"We stay in the shade. Until nighttime comes, we're going to rage in the crowd," said an attendee.

Guns 'n Roses will be performing on Sunday, which could bring an even bigger crowd than on Saturday.

If you are planning to attend, make sure you bring a water bottle and stay hydrated.