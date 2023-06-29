Watch CBS News
Sumy, Ukraine becomes Sacramento's latest Sister City

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

SACRAMENTO – Sacramento has a new "sister city."

On Tuesday, the Sacramento City Council voted unanimously to make Sumy, Ukraine a sister city.

Mayor Darrell Steinberg says a sister city relationship could help bring humanitarian aid and continue to shine a light on the daily challenges faced by a city in the middle of a war zone.

"After speaking with Mayor Lysenko, it was obvious that a sister city relationship could help bring humanitarian aid and continue to shine a light on the daily challenges faced by a city in the middle of a war zone," Steinberg in a statement.

Located in the northeastern area of Ukraine, Sumy is the capital city of the Sumy Oblast region. It also borders Russia on two sides.

Sumy was one of the first cities to be invaded by Russian forces at the start of the conflict in 2022. 

Before the war, Sumy had a population of 267,633 people.

Eleven other cities have been named Sister Cities with Sacramento: Manila, Philippines; Matsuyama, Japan; Jinan, China; Hamilton, New Zealand; Liestal, Switzerland; Chisinau, Moldova; Youngsan-gu, Korea; San Juan de Oriente; Bethlehem, Palestine; Ashkelon, Israel; and Mexicali, Mexico. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on June 29, 2023 / 4:04 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

