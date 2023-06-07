Fire at Suisun City public boat launch sends up thick smoke; cause of blaze under investigation

Fire at Suisun City public boat launch sends up thick smoke; cause of blaze under investigation

Fire at Suisun City public boat launch sends up thick smoke; cause of blaze under investigation

SUISUN CITY - A boat fire is under investigation in Suisun City.

On Wednesday morning, a boat caught fire while docked at the Suisun City public boat launch, according to the Suisun City Fire Department. In an image posted to the fire department's Facebook page, you could see thick, black smoke billowing from the watercraft.

Boat fire At Suisun City public boat launch Suisun City Fire Department

Firefighters responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to nearby vegetation.

The fire is being investigated by the fire department and the Suisun City Police Department.