Subject barricaded inside Rancho Cordova structure

RANCHO CORDOVA - Authorities have descended on a Rancho Cordova neighborhood where a subject has reportedly barricaded themselves inside a structure. The situation is currently ongoing in the area near Folsom Boulevard and W. La Loma Drive, according to the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office.

Details regarding the incident remain scarce at this time, but law enforcement officials are actively working to bring the situation to a peaceful resolution.

The identity of the subject and their motives for barricading themselves remain unknown, and authorities have not released any further information. This is a developing story and more updates will be provided as they become available.