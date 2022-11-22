Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto area is a hotspot for porch pirates, study shows

FOLSOM — The turkey is not even on the table yet, but the holiday shopping season is on.

"I already have my Christmas presents," said Suzanne Goodrich of Placerville.

The National Retail Federation reports that 60% of holiday shoppers started browsing and buying by early November. For some, brick-and-mortar stores are the way to go.

"You get to see things and try them on," said Rory Goodland of Folsom. "You get to touch them."

But online shopping dominates, and as people turn to e-commerce, porch pirates set their sails to the nearest doorstep.

Just over the weekend, the Roseville Police Department released a still photo from home surveillance. The department said it received a call about a man caught on camera stealing a package from the front porch of a house.

That incident comes after a recent report shows the Sacramento-Stockton-Modesto area is in the top 10 metros where porch pirates strike the most. The region moved up nine spots from 14 last year which makes it the first time it entered the top 10.

"I don't know why they do it," said Debbie Allwine of El Dorado Hills. "I think it's pretty ballsy. Why would you do that?"

"I have no sympathy for it," said Kalyn Roberts of Folsom. "I think, 'Go get a job. Go work for what you need,' " she said.

Researchers used Google trends data and FBI larceny-theft numbers to rank cities.

To beat the thieves, people said they have done everything from tracking deliveries to using an Amazon Hub Locker to relying on their neighborhood watch group.

After Avery Janke saved her money and bought items last year, the young shopper said someone swiped them off her steps. She has a message for porch pirates.

"Maybe go get a job," she said. "How would you feel if someone stole your things? [Because] it's not right."