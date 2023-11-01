Multiple students stabbed at Van Nuys High School, school placed on lockdown

Van Nuys High School is on lockdown as multiple students were stabbed Van Nuys High School is on lockdown as multiple students were stabbed 04:30

Three students were reportedly stabbed at Van Nuys High School Wednesday morning, according to LAFD. One of the students is in critical condition.

Crews responded to the incident around 11 a.m. to two to three students stabbed, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

SkyCAL flew over the scene and could see one teen being placed on a stretcher.

Authorities are looking for the suspect. The school is currently on lockdown while authorities investigate in the quad area of the campus.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.