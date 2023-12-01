Watch CBS News
Local News

Students sent home from Ponderosa High School as authorities investigated bomb threat

By Cecilio Padilla, Brandon Downs

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

SHINGLE SPRINGS – Students were sent home after a bomb threat at an El Dorado County School on Friday morning.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said they got a notification about the bomb threat at Ponderosa High School around 7 a.m. Deputies and school resource officers responded to the campus immediately to investigate.

A decision was made to evacuate the school and send students home.

After searching the school, deputies said no suspicious packages or explosive devices were found.  

Ponderosa Road was closed at Mineshaft Lane and Meder Road during the investigation.

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a writer for CBS13 News and a Sacramento area native.

First published on December 1, 2023 / 10:27 AM PST

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.