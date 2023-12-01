Students sent home from Ponderosa High School as authorities investigated bomb threat

SHINGLE SPRINGS – Students were sent home after a bomb threat at an El Dorado County School on Friday morning.

The El Dorado County Sheriff's Office said they got a notification about the bomb threat at Ponderosa High School around 7 a.m. Deputies and school resource officers responded to the campus immediately to investigate.

A decision was made to evacuate the school and send students home.

After searching the school, deputies said no suspicious packages or explosive devices were found.

Ponderosa Road was closed at Mineshaft Lane and Meder Road during the investigation.