Student riding e-bike to school sent to hospital after hit by vehicle in Rocklin

By Brandon Downs

CBS Sacramento

ROCKLIN – A middle school student riding their electric bike to school Thursday morning was sent to the hospital after they were hit by a vehicle in Rocklin, according to school officials. 

The Rocklin Unified School District confirmed that a Granite Oaks Middle School student was riding to school when they were hit by a vehicle near Standford Ranch Road and Breen Drive around 8 a.m. 

The school district said the student was alert after the crash and was taken to the hospital for treatment. The police department said the juvenile suffered moderate injuries. 

The involved driver remained at the scene. 

The collision caused traffic delays in the area before the scene was cleared at 8:30 a.m. 

Students at Granite Oaks participated in e-bike safety lesson this week, the district says. 

Brandon Downs

Brandon Downs is a digital content producer at CBS Sacramento.

