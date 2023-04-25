Student brought bullets onto Crystal Middle School campus in Suisun City, police say

SUISUN CITY — A student was found to be in possession of bullets on a middle school campus in Suisun City, authorities said Tuesday.

The Suisun City Police Department said it received a call shortly before noon from Crystal Middle School regarding the matter.

Staff members had seized the ammunition and handed it over to police officers who responded to campus to investigate. The officers searched the school grounds for more ammunition and firearms but none were located.

Suisun City police said the investigation remains active and further details could not be released.