Student at different school allegedly made threats against Placer High student then showed up during lunch, prompting lockdown

AUBURN – A student who allegedly threatened another student at a different school, then showed up at that school is what prompted a lockdown at an Auburn school on Tuesday.

Auburn police say a student from a different school allegedly threatened a Placer High School student.

According to police, a photo was also posted on social media that showed a firearm along with the threats.

Police say that student who allegedly made the threats then showed up at Placer High during lunch.

Authorities placed the school on lockdown and started investigating.

The student who showed up at Placer High was eventually detained without incident, police say.