Student allegedly behind threat to Patterson High identified; threat was not credible, police say

By Cecilio Padilla

/ CBS Sacramento

PATTERSON – Authorities say an alleged threat to Patterson High School has been found to be not credible.

The Patterson Joint Unified School District sent a message to parents on Wednesday that stated law enforcement was actively investigating a potential threat to Patterson High.

Officials noted that they had already identified the student allegedly behind the threat and noted that the person will not be coming back to school for the rest of the year.

Still, officials noted that an extra law enforcement presence would be on campus.

According to Patterson Police Services, the threat was found to be not credible.

It's unclear if the student suspected of making the threat will be facing any charges. 

Cecilio Padilla

Cecilio Padilla is a Web Producer for CBSSacramento.com and has been covering news in the Sacramento area for nearly a decade.

First published on May 25, 2023 / 3:48 PM

