Structure in Quincy on flames due to a residential barbecue

By Norafiqin Hairoman

PLUMAS COUNTY - A residential barbecue in Quincy ended up in a fire that burned a structure, according to the Plumas County Sheriff's Office. 

The fire broke out early Monday morning at about 2:46 a.m. in the 300 block of East Main Street. 

Upon arrival, emergency personnel found that the burning structure was commonly referred to as the "Harlem Club". They believe that the fire originated from a barbecue on the front porch of the structure, before spreading rapidly throughout the building.

No injuries were reported.

