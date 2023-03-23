Watch CBS News
Strike looming in the California State University System

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

There is an impending strike in the California State University System, which would involve nearly 60,000 workers. 

Some of these workers are at Sacramento State, and they are banding together to demand higher wages, better benefits, and improved working conditions. 

The unions have different timelines for bargaining, but they have suggested that a strike is possible if their demands are not met. 

This comes are classes are canceled for a third day at the Los Angeles Unified School District, where the service workers union continues their strike.

First published on March 23, 2023 / 5:10 AM

