Streaks of light seen over the Sacramento region skies

SACRAMENTO – Did you see a streak of lights in the sky a little after 9 p.m. on Friday?

CBS13's newsroom is fielding calls from all around the Sacramento region about the lights.

One viewer reported seeing it over Citrus Heights around 9:30 p.m. Social media also lit up with reports about the lights around the same time. 

We're trying to figure out exactly what the phenomenon was. Keep checking back for updates.

Did you take any pictures or video? Send it to us.

First published on March 17, 2023 / 9:58 PM

