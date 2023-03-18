Streaks of light seen over the Sacramento region skies

SACRAMENTO – Did you see a streak of lights in the sky a little after 9 p.m. on Friday?

CBS13's newsroom is fielding calls from all around the Sacramento region about the lights.

One viewer reported seeing it over Citrus Heights around 9:30 p.m. Social media also lit up with reports about the lights around the same time.

We're trying to figure out exactly what the phenomenon was. Keep checking back for updates.

Lots of videos and calls pouring into our newsroom. This looks like it's moving way to slow to be a meteor, etc. Looks like rockets (Space X maybe?) with a fiery combustible trail.



Our newsroom is working on finding the source of it. https://t.co/dRczwtlmsz — Nic Merianos (@NickMerianos) March 18, 2023

Did you take any pictures or video? Send it to us.