Stormy weather washes up inactive WWII bomb at Santa Cruz County beach

Bomb washes ashore on Santa Cruz County beach Bomb washes ashore on Santa Cruz County beach 00:24

In Santa Cruz County, the bomb squad had to be called in after an inactive bomb washed ashore at a Pajaro Dunes beach this past weekend.

Santa Cruz County Sheriff's deputies said the old bomb washed up on Sunday, days after heavy surf pounded the coastline during last week's storms.

The explosive device thought to date back to World War II was covered with debris, but recognizable for its distinctive missile shape.

Once deemed safe, a team from nearby Travis Air Force Base came to take it away.