Break in California storms has many people hitting the Sierra slopes this weekend

BOREAL - With a break in the winter storms, many people have been taking advantage of the opportunity to hit the slopes this weekend.

CBS13's Tori Apodaca was at Boreal Mountain Resort showing just how many people were skiing and boarding today.

Although the last few snowboarders and skiers are heading home now, it was a perfect day for the slopes, and there will be many more days to come. All the snow the area has gotten is extending the ski season, with Heavenly telling us it will be open through June, Palisades at least through May 29th, and Donner until the snow runs out. There is even a possibility that there will be enough snow to hit the slopes on the Fourth of July.

For now, Boreal and Soda Springs are set to close on April 16th, but the senior marketing manager says this could change. "The snow continues to stack up, and we will have perfect spring conditions coming ahead here," says Tucker Norrend.

Boreal has received 324 inches of snow since February 22nd. Not only have the Sierras been hit with a great snowpack, but it's also the first time since the pandemic that Boreal is in full operation again. They expect to get even busier with spring break right around the corner.

Krista Martinez, a snowboarder, says, "We'll board every weekend until they close. We gotta do it as much as we can."

Again, Boreal is going to be open until April 16, so there's still at least a month left of fun here.