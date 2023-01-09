Watch CBS News
Storm Update: How some Northern California school districts are responding to the harsh weather

By CBS13 Staff

/ CBS Sacramento

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — Multiple school districts in Northern California issued a response to what they expect to be harsh weather starting tonight and heading into next week.

San Juan Unified School District

  • Starting school on Jan. 10

Modesto City Schools

  • Plans to resume as planned on Jan. 9.

Lodi Unified School District

  • Will start school on Jan. 9

Turlock Unified School District

  • Starting school on Jan. 9

Sacramento City Unified School District

  • Starting school on Jan. 9

Galt Joint Union Elementary School District

  • School will be closed on Jan. 9 and will open as normal on Jan. 10.

Elk Grove Unified School District

  • C.W. Dillard Elementary and Cosumnes River Elementary are closed on Jan. 9. Other schools in the district will begin school tomorrow.

Natomas Unified School District

  • Starting school on Jan. 9.

Galt Joint High School District

  • School is closed on Jan. 9.
CBS13 Staff
The CBS13 Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSSacramento.com.

First published on January 8, 2023 / 7:44 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

