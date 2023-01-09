Storm Update: How some Northern California school districts are responding to the harsh weather

NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — Multiple school districts in Northern California issued a response to what they expect to be harsh weather starting tonight and heading into next week.

San Juan Unified School District

Starting school on Jan. 10

Modesto City Schools

Plans to resume as planned on Jan. 9.

Lodi Unified School District

Will start school on Jan. 9

Turlock Unified School District

Starting school on Jan. 9

Sacramento City Unified School District

Starting school on Jan. 9

Galt Joint Union Elementary School District

School will be closed on Jan. 9 and will open as normal on Jan. 10.

Elk Grove Unified School District

C.W. Dillard Elementary and Cosumnes River Elementary are closed on Jan. 9. Other schools in the district will begin school tomorrow.

Natomas Unified School District

Starting school on Jan. 9.

Galt Joint High School District

School is closed on Jan. 9.