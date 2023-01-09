Storm Update: How some Northern California school districts are responding to the harsh weather
NORTHERN CALIFORNIA — Multiple school districts in Northern California issued a response to what they expect to be harsh weather starting tonight and heading into next week.
San Juan Unified School District
- Starting school on Jan. 10
- Plans to resume as planned on Jan. 9.
- Will start school on Jan. 9
Turlock Unified School District
- Starting school on Jan. 9
Sacramento City Unified School District
- Starting school on Jan. 9
Galt Joint Union Elementary School District
- School will be closed on Jan. 9 and will open as normal on Jan. 10.
Elk Grove Unified School District
- C.W. Dillard Elementary and Cosumnes River Elementary are closed on Jan. 9. Other schools in the district will begin school tomorrow.
Natomas Unified School District
- Starting school on Jan. 9.
Galt Joint High School District
- School is closed on Jan. 9.
