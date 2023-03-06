Storm eases in Northern California, but more snow, rain expected to arrive later this week

Northern California got a bit of respite Monday after a weekend of heavy mountain snow but forecasters said up to several more feet will pile up through midweek, followed by potential flood concerns.

Major Sierra highways were open, but with chain requirements. State Route 88/Carson Pass is open but the State Route 88/Carson Spur remains closed.

According to the National Weather Service, over the last 48 hours, the storm brought several feet of snow to the region. Sugar Bowl Ski Resort received five feet of snow. Here were the snow totals from other areas in Northern California during the same period:

Sugar Bowl: 60"

Sierra Snow Lab: 48.5"

Palisades Tahoe: 36"

Kirkwood: 34"

Sierra at Tahoe: 31"

Quincy: 19.5"

Arnold: 19.5"

Chester: 11"

Camino: 8.7"

Shingletown: 6.9"

A long stretch of the mountain range is under an avalanche warning.

Forecasters, meanwhile, said the next Pacific storm arriving in our region Thursday evening will be associated with a moderately strong atmospheric river. The threat of flooding will last until Saturday morning.

"An abundance of subtropical moisture will move inland over Central California along the southern periphery of this storm system Thursday night through Friday night," the National Weather Service said.

Heavy rainfall and a mild airmass will cause rapid snowmelt in areas that have received several feet of snow recently, the service said.

As Sierra residents brace for another round of winter storms this week, Cal Fire is warning people to remove snow loads off propane tanks, gas lines, and buildings. Homeowner Keith Cantrell has braces up around his home just in case.