Storm could create travel impacts for those hitting the slopes this holiday weekend

Snow expected to fall overnight in Tahoe ahead of holiday weekend

Snow expected to fall overnight in Tahoe ahead of holiday weekend

Snow expected to fall overnight in Tahoe ahead of holiday weekend

LAKE TAHOE - The New Year's holiday is a big weekend for the slopes, but the current storm could impact your weekend plans.

A calm drive up to Lake Tahoe on Interstate 80 on Friday won't stay that way for long.

"We tried to come early so we don't get stuck in traffic," said Arash Izabi, who was traveling to Tahoe.

Ahead of a busy holiday weekend, some coming in from out of town hit the road early to beat both bad traffic and bad weather.

"We want to see the snow but we don't want to travel in it," said Heather Young, traveling to Reno.

With rain and snow moving in late Friday night, plan for it to be a mess on Sierra roads through Saturday morning.

The CHP South Lake Tahoe is begging drivers to take it slow and stay on the main roads. Don't try to navigate slick backroads to get around traffic backups.

"So know that you're going to be on the roads with thousands of other people at the same time and expect delays," said a CHP South Lake Tahoe spokesperson.

But some snowfall is much anticipated.

"Well, there needs to be snow, there's not enough. Not nearly enough," said Anthony Martinez.

Skiers and snowboarders alike are disappointed by Mother Nature so far this season.

"It's like ice skating, you know," Martinez said.

Some say they don't mind a little treachery on the roads if it means a little more powder.

"Rain or shine, we are always up here," Sacramento resident Logan Bosworth said. "Last year we got stuck in traffic for ten hours, but we will beat it."

Others in from out of town were glad Friday's ride on the roads was smooth.

"The roads are nice, I've got 2-wheel drive, so honestly, I haven't minded no snow," a Reno resident said.

A holiday weekend warning to pay attention to the skies and the roads before you head to Tahoe.