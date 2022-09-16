Watch CBS News
Storm arriving in the valley Sunday could bring half-inch of rain

SACRAMENTO - After more than six months of virtually no rain to speak of, the Sacramento region will finally get some measurable rainfall this weekend. 

The storm is coming in from the Gulf of Alaska and will descend along the west coast this weekend. Most of the rain will fall Sunday and early Monday. By the end of Monday, we could see as much as a half-inch of rain across much of the Sacramento Valley. 

On Saturday, winds from the west and southwest will increase to around 20-30 mph, and then by early Sunday, the rain will arrive. We will begin to see some of the moisture pushing toward the east and maybe even some snowflakes across the highest peaks.

On Sunday, the high temperatures will be in the upper-60s in the valley, which is more than 20 degrees cooler than the average, 90, that we see this time of the year. 

Nicholas Merianos
September 15, 2022

