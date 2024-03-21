Stolen vehicle leads authorities on 38 mile high speed chase through San Joaquin County

STOCKTON - Two people were arrested after a high-speed chase spanned more than 35 miles in San Joaquin County on Wednesday evening, deputies said.

The sheriff's office said deputies tried to stop a stolen vehicle at about 6 p.m. near Filbert Street and Stewart Street in Stockton.

But the driver took off at high speeds, leading authorities on a chase that spanned 38 miles. Deputies said the vehicle took off on Highway 99 into Manteca before exiting and getting back on the highway toward Stockton.

The CHP was successful in deploying a spike strip, which ended the chase on northbound Highway 99 near Wilson Way.

Two people were taken into custody, but they were not identified.