Stolen McLaren supercar recovered in SF Bay Area

VALLEJO - A stolen McLaren supercar has been recovered, police say.

Vallejo PD

According to the Vallejo Police Department, a police officer spotted a stolen yellow McClaren sports car sitting near the intersection of Amador and Nevada streets When officers made contact with the driver, the driver said that the car was given to him as a gift by an unknown friend.

The driver, a man, was arrested and booked into the county jail.

The owners of the car said they did not know the driver and he didn't have permission to drive it.