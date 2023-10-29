Watch CBS News
Local News

Stolen McLaren supercar recovered in SF Bay Area

By Cameron Glenn

/ CBS Sacramento

CBS News Live
CBS News Sacramento Live

VALLEJO - A stolen McLaren supercar has been recovered, police say. 

mclaren.png
Vallejo PD

According to the Vallejo Police Department, a police officer spotted a stolen yellow McClaren sports car sitting near the intersection of Amador and Nevada streets  When officers made contact with the driver, the driver said that the car was given to him as a gift by an unknown friend.

The driver, a man, was arrested and booked into the county jail. 

The owners of the car said they did not know the driver and he didn't have permission to drive it. 

First published on October 29, 2023 / 4:51 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.