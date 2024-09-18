Firefighters battling 3-alarm fire at vacant YMCA building in Stockton

Old YMCA building in Stockton goes up in flames

STOCKTON – The vacant old YMCA building in Stockton caught fire early Wednesday morning.

Stockton Fire says a three-alarm response has been called to the scene near N. Center and Park streets.

Firefighters say the building was under various stages of being remodeled. Squatters are also known to frequent the building, officials say.

Scene of the fire Wednesday morning. LOUIE RAMIREZ/VIEWER PHOTO

Crews searched the building and no one was found inside, officials say. Firefighters are now on the defensive, trying to protect the library building directly east.

Exactly what started the fire is unknown, as the building was locked up at the time.

The same building was the scene of a five-alarm fire in 2019 that injured two firefighters.